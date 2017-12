DHAKA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Akayed Ullah, the man suspected of trying to bomb New York City’s Port Authority, had no criminal record in Bangladesh and last visited his home country in September, Bangladesh’s police chief told Reuters on Monday.

Inspector General of Police A K M Shahidul Haque said the information was based on his passport number. (Reporting by Serajul Quadir in Dhaka, writing by Krishna N. Das, editing by Larry King)