September 24, 2018 / 9:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New Zealand's NZME says court blocks merger with Fairfax unit

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - NZME Ltd, the owner of New Zealand’s top selling newspaper, said on Tuesday the court of appeals had blocked its bid to merge with Fairfax Media’s New Zealand unit.

The company said its appeal against the High Court’s decision to block the merger was unsuccessful. NZME had decided to contest the High Court decision in February this year.

The deal, first announced in 2016, would have seen NZME purchasing Fairfax’s New Zealand subsidiary Stuff Limited. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

