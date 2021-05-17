Australian PM Morrison to visit New Zealand on May 30

WELLINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will visit New Zealand later this month, his first trip since the COVID-19 pandemic forced both countries to shut its borders.

Morrison will visit Queenstown, New Zealand, for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting on May 30-31, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Morrison back to New Zealand following a difficult year for both our countries through the pandemic,” Ardern said.

Quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand began last month after both nations successfully controlled the spread of COVID-19. (Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Shri Navaratnam)