New Zealand's c.bank to postpone statistical releases after hacking incident

SYDNEY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank said on Friday it will be postponing publication of most statistical releases after an illegal data breach incident earlier this month.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said in a statement it expects the new system to become available in February, adding no data has been lost and no publications would be cancelled.

A cyber attack this month led to a serious data breach at the RBNZ where a file sharing service provided by California-based Accellion was illegally accessed.