Lower rates still may be needed to achieve inflation, job goals - RBNZ

WELLINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s Deputy Governor said on Wednesday that lower rates still may be needed to achieve the bank’s inflation and employment goals.

The bank held rates at a record low of 1% in September but is widely expected to ease policy at its meeting next month.

“Lower rates still may be needed to achieve our inflation and maximum sustainable employment objectives,” Geoff Bascand said in his speech at Citi Australia and New Zealand Investment Conference in Sydney. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Richard Chang)