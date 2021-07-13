New Zealand lender ASB raises fixed term mortgage rates

WELLINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand lender ASB said on Wednesday that it was increasing its fixed term mortgage and term deposit rates as the country’s economic outlook has improved.

“The New Zealand economy is proving robust, and the economic outlook has improved. While interest rates are now increasing, they remain at historically low levels,” said Craig Sims, ASB’s executive general manager of retail banking.

The one-year fixed mortgage rate was increased from 2.19% to 2.55% an increase of 0.36%. Other rates between the periods of six months to five years were also increased.

The move comes ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s policy meeting later on Wednesday to decide on the cash rate. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Sandra Maler)