NZ 2018 budget set to deliver surplus, special spending boost -finmin

WELLINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Finance Minister Grant Robertson said on Tuesday that the government would post a surplus in the country's 2018 budget and planned to funnel spending into health, education and housing. Robertson said in a speech in Auckland that investing in regional infrastructure in addition to social services and housing were priorities for his centre-left coalition government which took the helm in October after arguing that country's robust economic growth was tarnished by rising inequality. The minister reiterated, ahead of the May 17 budget announcement that his government planned to stick to its "budget responsibility rules", which included posting surpluses for the next five years and reducing net core Crown debt to 20 percent of GDP by 2022. "That means Budget 2018 will deliver a surplus, and surpluses in subsequent years. We owe it to future generations to be fiscally responsible, given the risks New Zealand faces in terms of natural disasters and global economic shock," Robertson said. New Zealand's budget will be delivered on May 17, the first under the Labour-led coalition government after almost a decade of centre-right National Party rule. Robertson said that in the first months in office, his ministers had collectively "reprioritised" around NZ$700 million ($492.24 million) of funding over the next four years and expected its ramped-up tax measures to collect a further $700 million, which would be directed toward social services and regional infrastructure. ($1 = 1.4221 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)