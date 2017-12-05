FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ commodity prices fall 0.9 percent in November-ANZ survey
December 5, 2017 / 12:08 AM / in an hour

NZ commodity prices fall 0.9 percent in November-ANZ survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Prices for New Zealand’s main commodities fell in November as the dairy sector weighed, ANZ Bank’s commodity price index showed on Tuesday.

The index dropped 0.9 percent for the month, compared with a 0.3 percent fall in October.

On an annual basis, the index was 6.0 percent higher in November, compared with a 10.4 percent increase the month prior.

Prices for whole milk powder, a major New Zealand export, fell 6.2 percent last month. (Reporting by Wellington bureau; Editing by Eric Meijer)

