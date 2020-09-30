New Zealand business confidence improves in September

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand business sentiment improved in September amid growing confidence that the COVID-19 outbreak in the country is under control, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Wednesday.
The survey’s headline measure showed a net 28.5% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 41.8% pessimism level in the previous poll in August.
A net 5.4% of respondents expected their own businesses to be weaker in the next 12 months, from 17.5% who had expected softer conditions at the end of last month.
