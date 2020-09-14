Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
APAC

New Zealand consumer confidence drops in third-quarter to lowest since 2008

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brian Green, 76, wears a mask as he takes out products from his supermarket shopping cart and load them into his car outside Pak'nSave supermarket amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Hunter

Consumer confidence in New Zealand slipped again in the third quarter and is languishing at levels last seen during the financial crisis in 2008, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index dropped to 95.1, continuing its slide after falling to 97.2 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

The survey indicated that increasing number of households are reporting their financial positions deteriorated in the wake of COVID-19. Low levels of confidence are weighing on spending appetites, it said.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up