New Zealand consumer confidence drops in third-quarter to lowest since 2008

Brian Green, 76, wears a mask as he takes out products from his supermarket shopping cart and load them into his car outside Pak'nSave supermarket amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Hunter

Consumer confidence in New Zealand slipped again in the third quarter and is languishing at levels last seen during the financial crisis in 2008, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index dropped to 95.1, continuing its slide after falling to 97.2 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

The survey indicated that increasing number of households are reporting their financial positions deteriorated in the wake of COVID-19. Low levels of confidence are weighing on spending appetites, it said.