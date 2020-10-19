NZ business confidence improves in third quarter - NZIER survey

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers stand outside a retail store displaying a sales sign in central Wellington, New Zealand, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand business confidence improved in the September quarter reflecting a pick-up in demand, a private think tank said on Tuesday.

A net 40.0% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 63% expecting a slowdown in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research’s (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed.

“This result supports our expectations of a V-shaped recovery in economic activity, as the New Zealand economy responds to the unprecedented amount of stimulus measures implemented by the Government and Reserve Bank,” NZIER said in a statement.

The survey’s measure of capacity utilisation was 92.6%, from the previous quarter’s 92.8%.