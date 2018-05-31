FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 10:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

New Zealand consumer confidence edges up in May -ANZ survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand inched up in May, after a sharp dip the previous month, a private survey showed on Friday.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index rose to 121.0 after dropping 7.5 points to 120.5 in the previous month. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.

“Perceptions of current conditions are strong, but there is a degree of wariness about the future,” said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank.

Expectations for consumer price inflation over the next two years eased slightly to 3.9 percent from 4 percent in the previous survey. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and John Mair)

