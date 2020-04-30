NZ business confidence falls in April on coronavirus worries

WELLINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s business sentiment fell in April compared to last month due to growing coronavirus concerns, but the figures were slightly less bleak than a preliminary survey, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

The survey’s headline measure showed a net 66.6% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate in the year ahead. It compared with a 73.1% pessimism level in the preliminary survey on April 8, and 63.5% last month.

A net 55.1% of firms expect weaker activity for their business, versus 26.7% weakness expected in last month’s poll. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar)