NZ business confidence falls sharply in Q1- NZIER think tank

SYDNEY, April 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand business confidence fell sharply in the March quarter as firms expected the coronavirus outbreak to reduce demand for their products and impact broader economic activity, a private think tank said on Tuesday.

A net 70% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate, compared with 21% in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research’s (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion showed.

The survey’s measure of capacity utilisation was 92.1%, almost steady with the previous quarter’s 92.0%.

The NZIER said responses for the survey closed on March 20, just prior to the NZ government announcing a nationwide lockdown to try to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by John Mair; Editing by Sandra Maler)