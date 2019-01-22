NZ inflation rises 0.1 pct in Q4; beats expectations

WELLINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, beating expectations, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday. Year-on-year inflation was at 1.9 percent, in line with the third-quarter figures, and slightly below the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) target midpoint of 2 percent. Economists polled by Reuters had forecasted year-on-year inflation to ease to 1.8 percent and quarter-on-quarter inflation to stay flat. Quarterly inflation rose 0.9 percent in the previous three-month period. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Peter Cooney)