NZ inflation rises 0.1 pct in Q4; beats expectations

    WELLINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand's consumer price
index (CPI) rose by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018,
beating expectations, according to data released by Statistics
New Zealand on Wednesday.
    Year-on-year inflation was at 1.9 percent, in line with the
third-quarter figures, and slightly below the Reserve Bank of
New Zealand's (RBNZ) target midpoint of 2 percent. 
    Economists polled by Reuters had forecasted year-on-year
inflation to ease to 1.8 percent and quarter-on-quarter
inflation to stay flat.             
    Quarterly inflation rose 0.9 percent in the previous
three-month period.

