UPDATE 1-NZ inflation edges up, prospects of a rate cut dims

(Adds details) WELLINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) rose in the fourth quarter, as high service costs outweighed falling goods prices to keep inflation higher than expected, bringing relief to the central bank and dimming the chance of an interest rate cut. Quarterly inflation rose by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, a touch weaker than the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) forecast of 0.2 percent and below the 0.9 percent rise in the previous period. Year-on-year inflation was at 1.9 percent, in line with the third-quarter figures and slightly below RBNZ's target midpoint of 2 percent. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast year-on-year inflation to ease to 1.8 percent and quarter-on-quarter inflation to stay flat. Prices of goods dropped 0.5 percent in the quarter and petrol prices fell 0.6 percent, their first quarterly fall since September 2017. That was offset by a 1.3 percent increase in services. Non-tradable inflation was up 2.7 percent, the highest since the second quarter of 2014. The New Zealand dollar jumped to $0.6740 from $0.6719 after the data was released, but eased later as the numbers cooled off market speculation that the bank may even cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) later this year. "All told, the improvement in underlying inflation means the RBNZ won’t be cutting interest rates anytime soon," said Ben Udy, Singapore-based economist for Capital Economics. "But with headline inflation set to fall further below target, combined with a slowing in GDP growth, we think that rate hikes remain a distant prospect." Before the inflation data announcement the market was pricing in a 50 percent chance that the RBNZ’s next move would be to cut interest rates this year, some reports said. In November, the RBNZ struck a neutral tone saying its next move would depend on how the economy fared and cautioned of downside risks from global trade frictions. Global risks have been building with looming concerns over U.S.-China trade, a slowdown in China's economy and Brexit. Domestic indicators however, have firmed up for New Zealand in recent weeks, with manufacturing activity picking up in December. Business sentiment has turned "less gloomy." (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Peter Cooney and Leslie Adler)