NZ job ads fall 1 pct in July from June - ANZ survey

WELLINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Job advertisements in New Zealand fell 1 percent in July from the previous month, a survey by ANZ Bank showed on Thursday, as firms became frustrated by the struggle to fill positions.

"There is not a pool of suitable labour for most firms despite the unemployment rate being 4.8 percent," said Sharon Zollner, ANZ senior economist, adding that firms were likely giving up on advertising for workers.

Official data released on Wednesday had shown the unemployment rate slipped to 4.8 percent, lows last seen in the third quarter of 2016 - the weakest since the 2008 global financial crisis.

On an annual basis job ads grew 12.2 percent, compared with 14.1 percent in the previous month. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by James Dalgleish)