New Zealand job ads edge up 0.4 pct in September -ANZ survey
October 3, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 17 days ago

New Zealand job ads edge up 0.4 pct in September -ANZ survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Job advertisements in New Zealand were largely flat in September, suggesting a plateau in demand for workers, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Job ads nudged up 0.4 percent from the previous month, the survey by ANZ Bank showed.

“We suspect labour demand is flattening off somewhat in line with the broader economy as key growth drivers such as construction, migration and tourism top out,” said Sharon Zollner, an economist at ANZ.

The annual rise was 9.2 percent, down from 10.9 percent posted the previous month. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)

