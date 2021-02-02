Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
New Zealand Q4 unemployment rate drops to 4.9%, beating analyst forecasts

By Reuters Staff

    WELLINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand's jobless rate
dropped in the fourth quarter, beating analyst forecasts, as the
economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, data released by
Statistics New Zealand showed on Wednesday.
    The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9% in
the December 2020 quarter from 5.3% in the September 2020
quarter, Statistics New Zealand said in its statement.
    That beat forecasts by economists polled by Reuters who had
expected an unemployment rate of 5.6%.
    The New Zealand dollar          rose a quarter of a cent to
$0.7188 on the strong jobs data.
    The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people fell by
10,000 in the December 2020 quarter to 141,000. 
    The seasonally adjusted underutilisation rate dropped to
11.9% in the quarter from 13.2% in the previous quarter.
    New Zealand's early response to the pandemic has allowed the
economy to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. It has avoided the
high numbers of infections and deaths from the virus  seen in
many other nations.
    But the government was concerned that more jobs would be
lost after the generous wage subsidy scheme ended. The wage
subsidy and other relief measures for local businesses helped
employers keep their staff through the COVID-19 lockdown.
    The government said last week that its finances were in
better shape than expected.             

 (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Peter Cooney)
