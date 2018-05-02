FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 2, 2018 / 10:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

NZ job ads fall 2.1 percent in April -ANZ Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Job advertisements in New Zealand slipped 2.1 percent in April from the previous month, a survey by ANZ Bank showed on Thursday.

Annual job ad growth slowed to 3.9 percent from 6 percent the previous month, the survey showed, suggesting a softer outlook for the labour market.

“With both surveyed business confidence and hiring intentions down, weaker labour demand is likely the main driver,” said Liz Kendall, senior economist at ANZ Bank.

Data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday had shown robust job growth and unemployment falling to a nine-year low in the first quarter. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.