NZ job ads fall 2.1 percent in April -ANZ Bank

WELLINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Job advertisements in New Zealand slipped 2.1 percent in April from the previous month, a survey by ANZ Bank showed on Thursday.

Annual job ad growth slowed to 3.9 percent from 6 percent the previous month, the survey showed, suggesting a softer outlook for the labour market.

“With both surveyed business confidence and hiring intentions down, weaker labour demand is likely the main driver,” said Liz Kendall, senior economist at ANZ Bank.

Data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday had shown robust job growth and unemployment falling to a nine-year low in the first quarter. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Sandra Maler)