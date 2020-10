FILE PHOTO: Brian Green, 76, wears a mask as he takes out products from his supermarket shopping cart in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Hunter

WELLINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand food prices fell 1.0 percent in September, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Tuesday, while the index rose 3.1 percent from the same month last year.

Food prices make up nearly 19 percent of the consumer price index.