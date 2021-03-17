Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

New Zealand posts 1.0% drop in GDP in Q4

By Reuters Staff

    WELLINGTON, Mar 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's gross domestic
product fell 1.0% in the fourth quarter of last year, after a
record rebound in the previous quarter as the country
successfully contained the coronavirus, official data showed on
Thursday.
    The result was below economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll
for production-based GDP growth of 0.1% for the quarter.
    It was also below the forecast of the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand which had pencilled flat growth for the period.
    Annual GDP fell 0.9%, Statistics New Zealand said in its
report, compared to expectations of a 0.5% rise.

 (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Richard Pullin)
