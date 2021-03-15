Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
POLL-New Zealand's economy seen at pre-pandemic levels after COVID-19 success

    * GDP data due 2245 GMT Wednesday (1045 NZT Thursday)

    WELLINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand's economy is
expected to have settled around pre-pandemic levels by the end
of 2020, after a stunning bounce back in the third quarter that
was driven by the country's success in containing the
coronavirus, a poll showed on Monday.
    The median forecast of economists polled by Reuters showed
gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter grew by 0.1%
quarter-on-quarter in the three months to December, following a
record rebound in the previous quarter.
    This is slightly higher than the flat performance predicted
by New Zealand's central bank. Annual growth was seen at 0.5%,
just above the 0.4% growth a year ago.
    After all but eliminating community transmission of
COVID-19, New Zealand bounced out of a recession with 14%
quarter-on-quarter GDP growth in the three months to
end-September. That more than reversed the 11% drop in the
preceding quarter during its strict lockdown.
    Such momentum was always going to be difficult to maintain,
Westpac Bank said in a note. 
    "The whopper September quarter result was partly because of
catch-up spending as COVID restrictions were lifted, and partly
because the loss of international tourism was less of an issue
during the winter months. Both of those factors had come home to
roost by late 2020," said Westpac senior economist Michael
Gordon. 
    New Zealand's border has been shut through summer and
year-end holidays, costing the tourism industry billions of
dollars. Most economists expect activity to have dropped so far
this year.
    However, better-than-expected inflation and employment data
have sparked a rally in the New Zealand currency and bonds, as
the markets anticipates a quicker and stronger recovery. 
    New Zealand's central bank last week removed some temporary
liquidity facilities it had put in place during the COVID-19
pandemic, as a result of improving market conditions.
            
    The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, however, has looked to
temper market speculation about when it will tighten monetary
policy, saying it is in no rush.
    ($1 = 1.5399 New Zealand dollars)

 (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
