UPDATE 1-New Zealand posts weaker economic growth in Q4 as momentum fades

WELLINGTON, Mar 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's gross domestic product fell more than expected in the fourth quarter of last year after a record rebound in the previous quarter as the country successfully contained the new coronavirus, official data showed on Thursday. The GDP fell 1.0% in the three months to December, short of economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll who expected a production-based GDP growth of 0.1%. It was also below the forecast of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand which had pencilled flat growth for the period. Annual GDP fell 0.9%, Statistics New Zealand said in its report, compared to expectations of a 0.5% rise. "Activity in the December quarter shows a mixed picture – some industries are down, but others have held up or risen, despite the ongoing impact of COVID," said Statistics NZ national accounts senior manager Paul Pascoe. The New Zealand Dollar edged lower by about 0.2% after the announcement, setting later at $0.7244. The GDP figures are a rare blip in a run of positive readings after New Zealand eliminated community transmission of the coronavirus. New Zealand bounced out of a recession with a revised 13.9% quarter-on-quarter GDP growth in the three months to end-September. That more than reversed the 11% drop in the preceding quarter during its strict lockdown. But this momentum was going to be hard to maintain as its largest city, Auckland, went into more COVID-19 lockdowns, and businesses struggled with border closures and other operating restrictions. "The modest solid decline in activity in Q4 reflects the fading of pent up demand and means that in New Zealand a second recession is imminent as GDP is bound to decline in Q1," said Ben Udy, economist at Capital Economics. Better-than-expected inflation and employment data recently have sparked a rally in the New Zealand currency and bonds, as the markets anticipate a quicker and stronger recovery. But the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has said repeatedly that it was in no rush to tighten monetary policy even if inflation rose. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Richard Pullin and Grant McCool)