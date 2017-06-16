TABLE-Foreign holdings of New Zealand government bonds edges down in May - RBNZ

WELLINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 58.7 in May, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- May Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 58.7 pct 58.8 pct 65.2 pct NZ govt bonds: 61.4 pct 61.5 pct 68.5 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 8.3 pct 6.5 pct ---------------------------------------------------------------- The full data is available by clicking on (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)