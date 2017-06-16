FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
TABLE-Foreign holdings of New Zealand government bonds edges down in May - RBNZ
June 16, 2017 / 3:11 AM / in 2 months

TABLE-Foreign holdings of New Zealand government bonds edges down in May - RBNZ

1 Min Read

    WELLINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - Non-resident holdings of New
Zealand government securities were 58.7 in May, Reserve Bank of
New Zealand data showed on Friday.

----------------------------------------------------------------
                         May       Pvs month   Year ago
 Total all securities:   58.7 pct    58.8 pct    65.2 pct
 NZ govt bonds:          61.4 pct    61.5 pct    68.5 pct
 NZ govt T-bills          7.5 pct     8.3 pct      6.5 pct
----------------------------------------------------------------

The full data is available by clicking on             

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

