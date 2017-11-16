TABLE-Foreign holdings of government bonds rise in October - RBNZ

WELLINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 58.3 in October, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Thursday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 58.3 pct 57.8 pct 61.0 pct NZ govt bonds: 60.9 pct 60.4 pct 63.9 pct NZ govt T-bills 9.6 pct 9.9 pct 7.7 pct ---------------------------------------------------------------- The full data is available by clicking on (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)