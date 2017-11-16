FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign holdings of government bonds rise in October - RBNZ
Sections
Featured
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Future of Money
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Zimbabwe on knife's edge after military seizes power
World
Zimbabwe on knife's edge after military seizes power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2017 / 2:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Foreign holdings of government bonds rise in October - RBNZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    WELLINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Non-resident holdings of New
Zealand government securities were 58.3 in October, Reserve Bank
of New Zealand data showed on Thursday.

----------------------------------------------------------------
                         Oct        Pvs month   Year ago
 Total all securities:   58.3 pct    57.8 pct    61.0 pct
 NZ govt bonds:          60.9 pct    60.4 pct    63.9 pct
 NZ govt T-bills          9.6 pct     9.9 pct      7.7 pct
----------------------------------------------------------------

The full data is available by clicking on             

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Ana Nicolaci da Costa;
Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.