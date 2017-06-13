FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ house prices largely flat in May, Auckland inches up -REINZ
June 13, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 2 months ago

NZ house prices largely flat in May, Auckland inches up -REINZ

1 Min Read

    WELLINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices
were largely flat in May, edging up only 0.1 percent, the Real
Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Wednesday.
    On an annual basis, house prices rose a seasonally adjusted
6.2 percent. The REINZ said prices in the country's biggest
city, Auckland, rose 0.6 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis
to be 4.4 percent higher than a year ago. 
    The central bank was closely watching house price inflation
in the Auckland housing market, which it had previously warned
was a financial stability risk.

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)

