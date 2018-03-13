FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 8:09 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

New Zealand house prices grow 0.8 percent in February - REINZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    WELLINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand's house price
growth picked up in February as the market recovered from a
quiet spell that lasted for much of the previous year, the Real
Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Wednesday.
    Seasonally adjusted monthly median nationwide house values
rose 0.8 percent, a touch faster than the 0.6 percent rise the
previous month. That resulted in an annual gain of 7.1 percent.
    Sales volumes grew for the second month in a row following a
19-month losing streak, rising 1.2 percent year-on-year.  
    
    
    
    
    
   

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
