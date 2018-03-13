New Zealand house prices grow 0.8 percent in February - REINZ

WELLINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand's house price growth picked up in February as the market recovered from a quiet spell that lasted for much of the previous year, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Wednesday. Seasonally adjusted monthly median nationwide house values rose 0.8 percent, a touch faster than the 0.6 percent rise the previous month. That resulted in an annual gain of 7.1 percent. Sales volumes grew for the second month in a row following a 19-month losing streak, rising 1.2 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Kevin Liffey)