New Zealand house prices grow 2.3 pct in April -REINZ

WELLINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices picked up the pace in April and the number of properties sold hit an almost two-year high, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Friday. Median seasonally adjusted nationwide house values rose 2.3 percent on an annual basis, up from 1.9 percent the previous month. Monthly house prices bounced back by 0.7 percent after slipping 2.2 percent in March. The number of properties sold jumped 6.6 percent, the largest annual increase in 23 months. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield Editing by Leslie Adler)