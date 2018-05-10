FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 10, 2018 / 9:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

New Zealand house prices grow 2.3 pct in April -REINZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    WELLINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices
picked up the pace in April and the number of properties sold
hit an almost two-year high, the Real Estate Institute of New
Zealand (REINZ) said on Friday.
    Median seasonally adjusted nationwide house values rose 2.3
percent on an annual basis, up from 1.9 percent the previous
month. 
    Monthly house prices bounced back by 0.7 percent after
slipping 2.2 percent in March.
    The number of properties sold jumped 6.6 percent, the
largest annual increase in 23 months. 
    

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield
Editing by Leslie Adler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.