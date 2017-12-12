FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand house prices rise 4.0 percent year/year in November
Sections
Featured
Popping gun bubble to bring financial casualties
Breakingviews
Popping gun bubble to bring financial casualties
Five years after Sandy Hook, gun-control activists change tack
U.S.
Five years after Sandy Hook, gun-control activists change tack
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2017 / 8:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New Zealand house prices rise 4.0 percent year/year in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose in November and the number of properties sold jumped, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Wednesday.

Annual house prices rose 4.0 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in November across New Zealand and were up 0.2 percent on the month.

The number of properties sold in November nationwide jumped 17.8 percent from the previous month, the largest October to November increase seen in six years.

In Auckland, the country’s biggest city, prices were down 1.2 percent on the year, according to the REINZ. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.