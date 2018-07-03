FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 5:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

- New Zealand house prices rise by annual 5.7 pct in June - official valuer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose by an annual 5.7 percent in June to an average value of NZ$675,680 ($452,900) government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday.

* Slowdown from 6.9 percent growth the previous month

* Values in Auckland slipped 0.2 percent in the second quarter for annual growth of 0.8 percent

* Loosening of central bank lending restrictions and the quieter winter months contributing to easing pace of growth ($1 = 1.4919 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield Editing by Eric Meijer)

