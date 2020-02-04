CORRECTED-New Zealand house prices rise 4.4% y/y in Jan - QV

(Corrects first bullet point to show pace increased in January compared with December)

WELLINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 4.4% in January to an average value of NZ$714,747, government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday.

* Pace increased from 4.0% percent growth in December.

* Property values rose 0.1% year on year in the Auckland region.

* Steady demand across the spectrum of buyers, coupled with the shortage of listings meant values are continuing rise, according to QV.