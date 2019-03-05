New Zealand Feb house prices rise 3 pct Y/Y

WELLINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 3 percent in February to an average value of NZ$686,050 ($466,651.21), government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday.

* Pace increased slightly from 2.9 percent annual growth in January.

* Property values fell 0.9 percent in the Auckland region.

* Growth led by smaller, provincial towns as larger centres slow, according to QV. ($1 = 1.4702 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Rashmi Aich)