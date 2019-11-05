Financials
November 5, 2019 / 4:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New Zealand house prices rise 2.8% in Oct vs year earlier - QV

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose 2.8% in October compared with the same month a year earlier, hitting an average value of NZ$697,204 ($446,350.00), government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday.

* Pace increased from 2.4% annual growth in September.

* Average value in Auckland region was down 1.5% from 12 months ago.

* Value growth in last 3 months attributed to the recent reduction in interest rates by major banks. ($1 = 1.5620 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below