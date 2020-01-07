New Zealand house prices rise 4% y/y in December - QV

WELLINGTON, Jan 8(Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 4% in December to an average value of NZ$710,129 ($473,727.06), government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday.

* Pace increased from 3.3% annual growth in November.

* Property values fell 0.1% annually in the Auckland region.

* Low interest rates and strong demand from both first home buyers and existing owners looking for additional property driving growth, according to QV. ($1 = 1.4990 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Rashmi Aich)