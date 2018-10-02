New Zealand house prices rise 4.6 pct annually in September - QV

WELLINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 4.6 percent in September to an average value of NZ$676,427 ($446,577.11), government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday.

* Slight slowdown from 4.8 percent growth in August

* Property values rose 0.8 percent annually in the Auckland region

* Listings have increased as warmer Spring season gets underway, but price growth has not ramped up due to stable interest rates and lack of new market drivers, according to QV ($1 = 1.5147 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)