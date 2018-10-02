FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 2, 2018 / 4:03 PM / in 2 hours

New Zealand house prices rise 4.6 pct annually in September - QV

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 4.6 percent in September to an average value of NZ$676,427 ($446,577.11), government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday.

* Slight slowdown from 4.8 percent growth in August

* Property values rose 0.8 percent annually in the Auckland region

* Listings have increased as warmer Spring season gets underway, but price growth has not ramped up due to stable interest rates and lack of new market drivers, according to QV ($1 = 1.5147 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.