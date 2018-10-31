New Zealand house prices rise 5.4 pct annually in October - QV

WELLINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 5.4 percent in October to an average value of NZ$681,802 ($446,853.03), government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Thursday.

* Rise from 4.6 percent growth in September

* Property values rose 1.1 percent annually in the Auckland region

* Warmer Spring season has injected energy into market, but supply still remains low which is keeping values at or near their current levels, according to QV ($1 = 1.5258 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)