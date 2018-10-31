FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 31, 2018 / 4:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New Zealand house prices rise 5.4 pct annually in October - QV

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 5.4 percent in October to an average value of NZ$681,802 ($446,853.03), government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Thursday.

* Rise from 4.6 percent growth in September

* Property values rose 1.1 percent annually in the Auckland region

* Warmer Spring season has injected energy into market, but supply still remains low which is keeping values at or near their current levels, according to QV ($1 = 1.5258 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.