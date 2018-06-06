New Zealand house prices rise 6.9 pct in May - official valuer

WELLINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 6.9 percent in May to an average value of NZ$677,996 ($476,495), government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Thursday.

* Slight slowdown from growth of 7.3 percent the previous month

* Values in main centres of Auckland and Wellington largely flat on a quarterly basis, with regions fuelling growth

* Loosening of central bank lending restrictions and government support packages fuelling demand despite market usually slowing during cooler months ($1 = 1.4229 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield Editing by Eric Meijer)