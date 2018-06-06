FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 6, 2018 / 5:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

New Zealand house prices rise 6.9 pct in May - official valuer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 6.9 percent in May to an average value of NZ$677,996 ($476,495), government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Thursday.

* Slight slowdown from growth of 7.3 percent the previous month

* Values in main centres of Auckland and Wellington largely flat on a quarterly basis, with regions fuelling growth

* Loosening of central bank lending restrictions and government support packages fuelling demand despite market usually slowing during cooler months ($1 = 1.4229 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.