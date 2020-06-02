Financials
New Zealand house prices rise 7.7% y/y in May - QV

WELLINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices in May rose 7.7% on-year to an average value of NZ$739,539 ($464,209), government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday.

* Property value rose 5.4% year-on-year in Auckland

* Average house in Auckland is now valued at NZ$1,086,223

* The decline in sales volumes suggest house prices on brink of a material decline for the first time in nearly 12 years, QV says

$1 = 1.5931 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Praveen Menon, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

