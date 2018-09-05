New Zealand house prices rise by an annual 4.8 pct in August - QV

WELLINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 4.8 percent in August to an average value of NZ$672,504 ($441,229.9), government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Thursday.

* Slowdown from 5.1 percent growth in July

* Auckland prices posted annual growth of 0.7 percent, up from 0.6 percent in the previous month

* Seasonal winter lull has taken heat out of the market, according to QV, but buying likely to pick up in coming Spring months ($1 = 1.5242 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)