New Zealand house prices rise by an annual 5.1 percent in July - QV

WELLINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 5.1 percent in July to an average value of NZ$673,797 ($459,866.45), government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday.

* Slowdown from 5.7 percent growth the previous month

* Auckland prices posted annual growth of 0.6 percent, down from 0.8 percent in the previous month

* Growth largely spurred by the lower-end of the market due to demand from first-home buyers, according to QV ($1 = 1.4652 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Sam Holmes)