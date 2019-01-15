New Zealand house prices rise by annual 3.2 pct in Dec - QV

WELLINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 3.2 percent in December to an average value of NZ$682,938 ($466,173.48), government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday.

* Slowdown from 3.5 percent annual growth in November

* Property value dipped 0.4 percent in the Auckland region

* Market activity will bounce back in the coming weeks, as the peak holiday period ends and loosening of mortgage lending restrictions will enable new buyers to enter the market, according to QV.