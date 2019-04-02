New Zealand March house prices rise 2.6 pct y/y - QV

WELLINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices in March rose 2.6 percent from the previous year to an average value of NZ$686,523 ($466,011.81), government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday.

* Slowdown from 3.0 percent annual growth in Feb

* Property value dipped 1.5 percent in the Auckland region

* Affordability constraints have put the brakes on national value growth, particularly in high-value regions, according to QV. ($1 = 1.4732 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Rashmi Aich)