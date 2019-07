WELLINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 2.0% in June, government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday.

* Pace slowed from 2.3% annual growth in May

* Property values fell 2.7% year-on-year in Auckland region

* New Zealand’s property market remains quiet with value growth continuing to slow, according to QV. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Uttaresh.V)