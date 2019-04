WELLINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 2.7 percent in April, government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday.

* Pace increased slightly from 2.6 percent annual growth in March .

* Property values fell 1.5 percent in the Auckland region.

* Regions outside main centres were attracting strong demand with the east coast town of Gisborne posting annual growth of 8.7 percent, according to QV.