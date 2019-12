WELLINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 3.3% in November to an average value of NZ$704,072, government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday.

* Pace increased from 2.8% growth the previous month.

* Property value dropped 1.2% year-on-year in the Auckland region.

* Shortage of listings and low interest rates are fuelling a pick-up in property value, according to QV.