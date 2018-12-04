Financials
December 4, 2018 / 4:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

NZ house prices rise 3.5 pct annually in November - QV

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 3.5 percent in November to an average value of NZ$681,545 ($473,605.62), government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday.

* Slowdown from 5.4 percent annual growth in October

* Property value rose 0.4 percent in the Auckland region

* The warmer summer months and the central bank loosening its mortgage lending restrictions would likely lead to strong activity in early 2019, according to QV ($1 = 1.4391 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

