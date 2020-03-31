Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 31, 2020 / 4:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

NZ house prices rise 6.1% in March; lockdown impact unknown - QV

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 6.1% in March to an average value of NZ$728,276 ($439,150.43), government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday.

* Pace increased 2.6% over the past three months.

* Property market continued to perform strongly through early-mid March.

* Average property value rose 1.6% in the Auckland region.

* Nobody knows what post-lockdown market conditions will look like, QV says.

* New Zealand went into nationwide lockdown on March 26. ($1 = 1.6584 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

