NZ house prices rise in April but lockdown impact still unknown

WELLINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose an annual 7.1% in April to an average value of NZ$735,979 ($446,003), government valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday.

* Pace increased from 6.1% to annual growth in March.

* The data does not show the dramatic impact of COVID-19 on the market, according to QV.

* What happens to house prices beyond this point will be determined by market forces, QV General Manager David Nagel said. ($1 = 1.6502 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Uttaresh.V)