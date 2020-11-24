NZ government writes to central bank about soaring house prices

WELLINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson said on Tuesday the government was reviewing policies concerning the housing market and has sought advice from the central bank on how it could help stabilise property prices.

Robertson confirmed he has written to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr seeking his advice, and has proposed including stabilising house prices as a factor for consideration in the remit when formulating monetary policy.

“I expect to receive that advice towards the end of the year, and will discuss it with cabinet as soon as possible after that,” Robertson said. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Kim Coghill)